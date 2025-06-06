PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as low as $6.26. PCM Fund shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 64,517 shares trading hands.

PCM Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

About PCM Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

