PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as low as $6.26. PCM Fund shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 64,517 shares trading hands.
PCM Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
