Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $180.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,577.54. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,967,930 in the last ninety days. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

