Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 1,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PR. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE PR opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

