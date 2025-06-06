PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.22 and traded as low as $13.82. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 401,334 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
