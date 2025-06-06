PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.22 and traded as low as $13.82. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 401,334 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

