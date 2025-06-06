PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $12.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 233,143 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
