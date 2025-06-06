PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $12.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 233,143 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 68.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 118,233.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $144,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.