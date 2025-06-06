PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Trading 0.7% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 122,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 131,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,837 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $345,648.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,528,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,051,863.06. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 756.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

