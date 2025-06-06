PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 11,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 41,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
