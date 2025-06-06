PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGPGet Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 11,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 41,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

