Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 15,990.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $509,986 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $105.53 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

