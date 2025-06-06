Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 42,553 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42,553 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

