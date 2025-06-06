Piper Sandler Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $19.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 50,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,398,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,151,226.24. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,888,563.01. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 825.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

