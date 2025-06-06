Piper Sandler Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $20.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

BASE opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.82. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Couchbase by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in Couchbase by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Couchbase by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

