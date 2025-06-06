Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Holdings Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 298.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 207,838 shares during the last quarter. Hestia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
NYSE:PBI opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.
Pitney Bowes Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.