Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Polaris worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 889,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after acquiring an additional 703,322 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Polaris by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 900,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 513,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $24,659,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,156,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,725,000 after acquiring an additional 388,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $21,776,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Polaris Stock Down 1.3%

Polaris stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $88.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.22%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

