Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $8.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.89.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.63. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217.20. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,384,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,515.68. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,328 shares of company stock worth $4,404,523. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Porch Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,823,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,370 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Porch Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,896,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,416 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

