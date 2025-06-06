Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 10,001.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,232 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.31% of Post worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $108,991,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Post by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after buying an additional 790,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Post by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $36,751,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $19,576,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Post Price Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.