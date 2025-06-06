Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of Post stock opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.50. Post has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Post by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Post by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $36,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

