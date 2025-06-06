PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,261,300 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 1,072,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
PostNL Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TNTFF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. PostNL has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.27.
