PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,261,300 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 1,072,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PostNL Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNTFF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. PostNL has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

