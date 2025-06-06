Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Brands

Primo Brands Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:PRMB opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Primo Brands has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -385.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. This trade represents a 30.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.