Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – June 4th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around digital assets—such as cryptocurrency exchanges, mining operations or blockchain technology development. Buying these stocks gives investors equity exposure to the performance and adoption of cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital tokens themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. 19,529,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,556,941. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 2,093,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,591. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 2,614,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,639. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

