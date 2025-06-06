ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.99. 6,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.14% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

