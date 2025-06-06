ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Smart Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 43.10% of ProShares Smart Materials ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

