Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aris Mining by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Aris Mining by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Resource Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARMN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.50 and a beta of -0.31. Aris Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

