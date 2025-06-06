Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ingram Micro from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of INGM opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th.

Ingram Micro announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingram Micro Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Featured Articles

