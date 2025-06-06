Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

