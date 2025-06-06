Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 35,100 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chegg were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 58,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.81.

Chegg Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.