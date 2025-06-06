Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 31,164 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,758,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 444,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 173,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 140,709 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

