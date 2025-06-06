Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 97,883 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DHT were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.06.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

