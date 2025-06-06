Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 289.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

