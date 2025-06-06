Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $136,000 Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 124,270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 102,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Mistras Group

In other Mistras Group news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

See Also

