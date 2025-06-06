Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.8%

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.