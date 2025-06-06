Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $182,000 Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 626.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 61,574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Calavo Growers by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $474.64 million, a P/E ratio of -443.50 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 38,155 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $938,613.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 574,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,935. This represents a 7.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Snyder bought 3,213 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $74,959.29. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

