Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $273,000 Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGC. Raymond James initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $27.31 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.07 million. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,989.22. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $179,627.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.