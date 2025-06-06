Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $124,000 in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Public Education by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,793.49. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,995 shares of company stock worth $9,591,278. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $507.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

About American Public Education



American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.



