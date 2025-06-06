Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $137,000 in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANIK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

ANIK opened at $11.19 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

