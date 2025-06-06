Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 0.2%

BSBR stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.0463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $4.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

See Also

