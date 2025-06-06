Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Radian Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 735.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

