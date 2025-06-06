Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $125,000 Investment in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYTX. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 96,370 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 461,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 442,090 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 274,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 39,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KYTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.52.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

