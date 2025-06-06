Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 149.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Knife River were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,829,000 after acquiring an additional 603,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knife River by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,965,000 after acquiring an additional 983,223 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Knife River by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 983,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 906,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Knife River’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Get Our Latest Report on KNF

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.