Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,652,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 942,693 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 464.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,368,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on EQC

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.