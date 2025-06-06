Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 120 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,100,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,039,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,053,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 504,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of IBP opened at $169.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average is $179.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.