Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.
Seaboard Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $2,768.24 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,365.00 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,586.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2,668.21. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.36.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
Seaboard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
