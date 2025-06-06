Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $2,768.24 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,365.00 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,586.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2,668.21. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Seaboard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

