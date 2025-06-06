Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 541 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. This trade represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.9%

MLI opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

