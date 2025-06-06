Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.
Q2 Stock Performance
Q2 stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82.
Insider Activity at Q2
In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,647,788.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,894,281.68. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $3,172,029.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,441.86. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $10,444,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
