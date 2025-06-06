Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 112,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Puregold Price Club Stock Up 11.2%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
Puregold Price Club Company Profile
Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale trading of dry goods, food, and other merchandise in the Philippines. It operates hypermarkets under the Puregold name; supermarkets under the San Roque and Merkado names; warehouses under the S&R Membership Shopping Warehouses name; and quick service restaurants under the S&R New York Style Pizza name.
