PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $743,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,750,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,310,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,131 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,700,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

