Q1 Earnings Estimate for E3 Lithium Issued By Roth Capital

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for E3 Lithium in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for E3 Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for E3 Lithium’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of ETL stock opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84. E3 Lithium has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.73.

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

