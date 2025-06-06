Q1 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Reduced by Zacks Research

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HMC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 460.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

