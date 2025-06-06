Q1 EPS Estimates for InterDigital Lifted by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.3%

IDCC stock opened at $226.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.08. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $114.42 and a 52 week high of $231.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,110. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,181 shares of company stock worth $667,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

