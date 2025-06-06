Q2 Earnings Forecast for CVE:BLN Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Monday, June 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92.
