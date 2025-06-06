Q2 Earnings Forecast for Nutriband Issued By Noble Financial

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) – Noble Financial dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Nutriband in a report released on Monday, June 2nd. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Nutriband’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Shares of NTRB stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Nutriband ( NASDAQ:NTRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 338.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nutriband in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutriband by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Nutriband in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

